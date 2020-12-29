UrduPoint.com
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq End At Records As Trump Signs Relief Bill

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 08:20 AM

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks surged to fresh records Monday as markets cheered enactment of the latest economic relief package following the signing by President Donald Trump.

All three major indices ended at all-time highs, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.7 percent at 30,403.97.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.9 percent to 3,735.36, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.7 percent to 12,899.42.

Trump backed down after slamming the bill and suggesting he might veto the measure, prompting a government shutdown.

The $900 billion package includes $600 direct payments to US taxpayers, extensions on unemployment benefits and a prolongation of an eviction moratorium.

The reversal ended the uncertainty for markets, which remain in a bullish posture in anticipation of better economic growth in 2021 following coronavirus vaccine approvals.

The latest vaccine nearing authorization is from Oxford-AstraZeneca, with British media reporting over the weekend that it is expected to be cleared for use on January 4.

The period between Christmas and New Years is also known as a historically strong season for equities, sometimes yielding a run dubbed "The Santa Claus" rally.

Shares of large tech companies had an especially good day, with Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google parent Alphabet all winning more than two percent.

