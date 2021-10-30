Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq end at records, extending rally

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Wall Street stocks finished a buoyant October with a flourish on Friday as major indices reached all-time highs despite disappointing results from Amazon and Apple.

All three major indices ended at records, with the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.

3 percent at 35,819.49.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.2 percent to reach 4,605.37, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index added 0.3 percent to close at 14,498.39.