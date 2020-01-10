Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq end at records on lower Iran worries

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Wall Street swung to fresh records on Thursday as investors took heart that a US-Iran conflict was not escalating and a trade deal with China was likely to be signed.

The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 0.

7 percent at 28,957.17 -- just shy of the 29,000-point milestone -- while the broader S&P 500 gained 0.6 percent, closing at 3,272.22.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose a stronger 0.8 percent to end at 9,203.43.