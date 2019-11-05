Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq end at records on optimism on trade

New York, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Wall Street stocks surged to fresh records on Monday on optimism over international trade talks and continued positive momentum from solid economic data and earnings.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 27.

464.08, up 0.4 percent and about 105 points above the previous all-time high in July.

The broad-based S&P 500 also gained 0.4 percent, rising to 3,078.42, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 0.6 percent to 8,433.20.

Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended at records on Friday.