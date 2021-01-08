Dow, S&P, Nasdaq end at records, extending rally

New York, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Wall Street stocks surged to fresh records again Thursday, shrugging off Wednesday's violent attack on the US Capitol in favor of optimism for a better economy in 2021.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 0.

7 percent to 31,041.13, its first ever close above 31,000 points.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.5 percent to 3,803.79, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 2.6 percent to 13,067.48.

All three indices finished at records.