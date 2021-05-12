UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dow Tumbles As US Stocks Retreat Again

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 02:10 AM

Dow tumbles as US stocks retreat again

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Wall Street stocks sagged for a second straight day Tuesday, although tech shares finished well above their session lows following bargain-hunting.

Analysts said lingering concerns about excessive equity valuations and prospects for resurging inflation put downward pressure on share prices. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury rose back above 1.6 percent, a move typically reflecting concerns about rising prices.

Industrial companies that have been strong this year, including Caterpillar, Chevron and 3M, all dropped more than one percent.

But the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index, which has underperformed the other two major indices in 2021, benefited from investors "buying the dip in growth stocks," according to Briefing.com.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.

4 percent to end the day at 34,269.16, its worst session since late February.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.9 percent to close at 4,152.10, while the Nasdaq slipped 0.1 percent to 13,389.43.

Among individual companies, Tesla dropped 1.9 percent as analysts pointed to news of lower auto sales in China in April and a report from Reuters suggesting the electric car company was halting its planned expansion in the country.

Meanwhile, L Brands fell 1.8 percent after it announced it would split Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret into separate companies.

"The spin-off will enable each company to maximize management focus and financial flexibility to thrive in an evolving retail environment and deliver profitable growth," the company said.

Related Topics

China Company Car Victoria Split Bath February April Stocks All From Share Tesla Dow Jones

Recent Stories

UAE condemns shooting incident inside school in Ta ..

34 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, Vice ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid al-Fitr greetings ..

10 hours ago

DIA assigns 471 mosques and musallas for Eid al-Fi ..

11 hours ago

Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship for men and ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.