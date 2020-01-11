UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Downing Of Ukraine Jet 'unforgivable Mistake': Iran's Rouhani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 10:30 AM

Downing of Ukraine jet 'unforgivable mistake': Iran's Rouhani

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Iranian President Hassan Rouhani Saturday said his country "deeply regrets" the shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner, which he described as "a great tragedy & unforgivable mistake".

"Armed Forces' internal investigation has concluded that regrettably missiles fired due to human error caused the horrific crash of the Ukrainian plane & death of 176 innocent people," he added on Twitter.

"Investigations continue to identify & prosecute this great tragedy & unforgivable mistake."

Related Topics

Twitter

Recent Stories

Omani Diwan of Royal Court mourns death of Sultan ..

2 minutes ago

Omani Defence Council calls upon Royal Family Coun ..

2 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 11 January 2020

17 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

PM, President strongly condemn Quetta blast that c ..

11 hours ago

Cubans Hopeful for 2nd 'Thaw' in Ties With America ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.