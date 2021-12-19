UrduPoint.com

Downing Street Confirms Resignation Of Brexit Negotiator David Frost

Faizan Hashmi 52 minutes ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 09:10 AM

Downing Street confirms resignation of Brexit negotiator David Frost

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Boris Johnson's office on Saturday confirmed the resignation of Brexit minister David Frost, topping a torrid week for the British prime minister after a party rebellion on new coronavirus curbs and by-election defeat.

Downing Street released Frost's resignation letter, in which he said he would step down with immediate effect as "Brexit is now secure". But he said he had made clear to Johnson his "concerns about the current direction of travel".

"I hope we will move as fast as possible to where we need to get to: a lightly regulated, low-tax, entrepreneurial economy, at the cutting edge of modern science and economic change," he added.

