Downpours Continue In Japan As Rain-triggered Mudslides Lead To Four Deaths, Five Missing

Mon 16th August 2021

TOKYO, Aug. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Downpours continued to lash Japan on Monday as mudslides killed at least four people and left five others missing, with Japan's weather agency urging people affected to remain vigilant as the threat of more disasters remains, local media reported Monday.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said that more downpours are expected for wide areas from western Japan to the northeastern parts of the country in the coming days since a stationary front will possibly remain parked over the Japanese archipelago this week.

The agency added that even a small amount of rain could trigger disasters because the land may have been saturated by rain in the past few days, warning of flooding and mudslides.

As of Monday morning, Japan's land ministry reported 62 cases of rain-triggered mudslides in 17 of Japan's 47 prefectures, and 36 rivers overrun their banks in nine prefectures, destroying homes and disrupting transportation.

In central Japan's Okaya Nagano Prefecture, Yuki Makibuchi, 41, and her sons Haruki, 12, and Naoki, 7, died after a mudslide struck a house early Sunday morning.

In the southwestern city of Unzen Nagasaki Prefecture, a mudslide triggered by the downpours led to a 59-year-old woman's death and her husband, 67, and their daughter, 32, missing, according to the city government, with rescue workers continuing their search for them on Monday.

