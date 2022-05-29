UrduPoint.com

Downpours In Brazil Leave At Least 28 Dead

Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Downpours in Brazil leave at least 28 dead

Brasília, May 29(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :At least 28 people were killed Saturday in Brazil by heavy rain that for days has lashed the metropolitan region of Recife, capital of northeastern Pernambuco state, authorities said.

"In the last 24 hours, 28 deaths have been recorded," the Civil Defense said in a statement.

The most dramatic event occurred in the early morning when 19 people died in a major landslide in the Jardim Monteverde community, on the border between Recife and the municipality of Jaboatao dos Guararapes.

Six others were killed in another landslide in the municipality of Camaragibe. Two died in Recife and another in Jaboatao dos Guararapes.

The total death toll in the state since the rains began to hit the region on Tuesday night is now 33.

"Five other deaths had already occurred during Tuesday's storm," the statement said, without giving further details.

According to the local press, three were killed by a landslide in Olinda, and a fourth person died after falling into a canal, also in Olinda.

The heavy rains have also forced almost 1,000 people to flee their homes due to the flooding and landslides.

Videos posted on social media show wide flooded avenues in several municipalities, collapsing houses and landslides.

Between Friday night and Saturday morning, the volume of rainfall reached 236 millimetres (nine inches) in some parts of the Pernambuco capital, according to the mayor's office.

That is equivalent to more than 70 percent of the forecast for the whole month of May in the city.

The Pernambuco Water and Climate Agency said the situation could worsen as rain will continue for the next 24 hours in the state.

Over the past year, hundreds of Brazilians have died in flooding and landslides brought on by torrential downpours.

In February, more than 230 people were killed in the city of Petropolis, the Brazilian empire's 19th-century summer capital, in Rio de Janeiro state.

Heavy rainfall turned streets in the area to gushing rivers and triggered landslides in poor hillside neighborhoods that wiped out virtually everything in their path.

Early last month 14 more people were killed, also by flooding and landslides in Rio de Janeiro state.

The victims included a mother and six of her children, who were buried when a landslide swept away their home, officials said.

Experts say rainy season downpours in Brazil are being augmented by La Nina -- the cyclical cooling of the Pacific Ocean -- and by climate change.

Because a hotter atmosphere holds more water, global warming increases the risk and intensity of flooding from extreme rainfall.

Related Topics

Storm Poor Water Social Media Died Jardim Jaboatao Olinda Petropolis Recife Rio De Janeiro Brazil February May Border Event From Rains

Recent Stories

President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad ..

President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad

9 hours ago
 Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster ..

Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster to win European Champions Cup

9 hours ago
 Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed ze ..

Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed zeal to confront challenges with ..

9 hours ago
 Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open ..

Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open seeds scattered

9 hours ago
 No NRO, talks with Imran meaningless until he chan ..

No NRO, talks with Imran meaningless until he changes attitude: Marriyum Aurangz ..

9 hours ago
 Nigeria ruling party delays primaries for 2023 ele ..

Nigeria ruling party delays primaries for 2023 election

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.