Doyle Breaks British Female Jockey Record

Thu 05th December 2019

Doyle breaks British female jockey record

London, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Hollie Doyle set a new mark for a female jockey's wins in a Calendar year in Britain when she brought up victory number 107 on Thursday on Class Clown at Southwell.

The 23-year-old broke Josephine Gordon's 2017 record. The only other woman to reach a century of wins in a season was Hayley Turner.

Doyle's boyfriend Tom Marquand had strained relations a little by denying her win number 107 on Wednesday. Ahead of the landmark victory, Doyle had finished second on four occasions in her last 15 races trying to break the record.

So it was all smiles and no little relief after Class Clown passed the post in front of the field.

"I feel a bit emotional. I just feel very grateful and very lucky," said Doyle.

"I set out to ride as many winners as I could this year so to achieve a new British record for female jockeys is very satisfying and a wonderful way to end 2019.

"The fact that it was only two years ago that Josie set the last record is really positive and goes to show women are being given more rides every year," she told Great British Racing.

Although her landmark win came on a horse trained by David Barron, the majority of Doyle's wins this year have been for trainer Archie Watson, for whom she has secured 42 victories.

"She's a great rider with good instincts and an incredibly strong work ethic," Watson said.

"She's been a huge asset to my yard and it's great to see her reach this wonderful milestone."Oisin Murphy leads the jockey's championship with 220 winners.

