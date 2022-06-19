UrduPoint.com

Doyle Makes History Becoming First Female Jockey To Win French Classic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2022 | 10:30 PM

Doyle makes history becoming first female jockey to win French classic

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Hollie Doyle became the first female jockey to win a French classic race when she rode favourite Nashwa to victory in the French Oaks (Prix de Diane) at Chantilly on Sunday.

The 25-year-old English jockey had finished third on Nashwa in the Epsom Oaks earlier this month but made no mistake this time riding a brilliant race to prevail.

She has long been seen as flat racing's equivalent of Irish jumps jockey Rachael Blackmore, who made history in being the first female rider to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup (2022) and the Grand National (2021).

Doyle was congratulated by her fellow jockey and husband Tom Marquand -- who finished seventh on Zellie -- after passing the post but the winning rider refused to get swept up in what she had achieved.

"I am just priviliged to be in this position. she said.

"It's such a prestigious race and this is a huge honour.

"I would not be sitting on this classy filly but for Imad al Sagar (the owner) asking me to ride for him in 2020." Doyle grinned when it was suggested that she was as much a star as Nashwa.

"I don't know about that!" It was left to Nashwa's trainer John Gosden -- who shares the licence with his son Thady -- to lavish praise on her.

"It is wonderful," said Gosden. "She is a very talented rider. She's very serious and principled but has a great sense of humour.

"She rode a very good race in what was a muddled contest.

"Full marks to Nashwa's owner-breeder Imad Al Sagar, who asked me two years ago who he should pick, and I and other people said Hollie Doyle," added the 71-year-old Englishman.

- 'The boss and the romantic' - Doyle was forced to make most of the running and looked to be easy prey for Gerald Mosse as he launched his challenge on La Parisienne in the final two furlongs (400 metres).

But Doyle and Nashwa dug deep to deny 55-year-old Mosse a sixth win in the race -- his first win in 1988 came eight years before she was born.

"We were so close but the winner is a rock and was brilliantly ridden by her jockey," said Yann Lerner who along with his father Carlos trains La Parisienne.

Doyle's performance outstripped that of Jessica Marcialis, who in October 2020 became the first female jockey to win a French Group One race, the Marcel Boussac.

Her first classic victory comes two years after Doyle recorded her first Group One success The Champions Sprint on Glen Shiel and finished fourth in the jockey's championship.

Based on her exploits she then went on that year to be named the Sunday Times Sportswoman of the Year.

Childhood sweethearts Doyle and Marquand have managed to keep their professional rivalry separate from their personal life.

Marquand says she is the "boss" and Doyle says he is "the romantic" with the former saying in 2020 "we are so lucky to be with each other since I was 14." "I think he was just as happy as I was," said Doyle following the French Oaks.

"We're always pretty happy for each other, so I think he was delighted." Two years ago Marquand -- who is a year younger than Doyle -- said despite their success on the track they could pass unnoticed by the general public.

"She was recognised by a taxi driver the other day!" joked Marquand.

"But we pass as children normally."That may become more difficult after Sunday's historic ride.

Related Topics

Driver Sagar Ireland May October Sunday 2020 Gold Post From Race

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

13 hours ago
 Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

21 hours ago
 O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark ..

O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark at Royal Ascot

22 hours ago
 'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine f ..

'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine frontline region

22 hours ago
 Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

22 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.