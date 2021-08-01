UrduPoint.com

Dozen Homes Destroyed, Five Hospitalised In Greece Forest Fire

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 02:10 AM

Dozen homes destroyed, five hospitalised in Greece forest fire

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Around a dozen homes were destroyed and five people were hospitalised with breathing problems Saturday in a forest fire near Patras, Greece's third largest city, authorities said.

Some 145 firefighters, 50 trucks, eight firefighting planes and helicopters have been mobilised to extinguish the fire in the Zeria region in the Peloponnese, about 210 kilometres (130 miles) west of Athens, the firefighting service said.

The authorities evacuated people from five villages in the region as well as from the tourist resort of Loggos on the coast.

Around a dozen homes burned and five people experiencing breathing problems were transported to hospitals in the region, the civil protection authority said.

A motorway in the region was shut down as was the Rio-Antirrio bridge across the Gulf of Corinth connecting the Peloponnese and mainland Greece, the ANA news agency reported, but traffic resumed on Saturday evening.

Hospitals in Patras and the neighbouring city of Aigio had been put on notice to admit any injured people, while the coastguard have been on standby to rescue any swimmers overcome by smoke.

According to the civil protection agency, 56 forest fires had broken out over the past 24 hours, although most were quickly brought under control.

Greece is hit by forest fires every summer, but experts have warned that global warming increases both their frequency and intensity.

The country has been in the grip of another heat wave since Friday, with temperatures hovering between 42 and 44 degrees Celsius (111 Fahrenheit), weather forecasters say.

Several days ago, a fire ravaged Mount Penteli, close to the capital Athens, but caused no casualties.

It was the same area where a fire in July 2018 went on to claim 102 lives in Greece's worst-ever toll from a forest inferno.

Related Topics

Injured Weather Fire Motorway Heat Wave Traffic Athens Same Greece July 2018 From

Recent Stories

Covid-19 claims six more lives in KP

Covid-19 claims six more lives in KP

2 hours ago
 French Police Arrest 19 People During Protests Aga ..

French Police Arrest 19 People During Protests Against COVID-19 Passes - Interio ..

2 hours ago
 Nigerian and Kenyan sprinters barred from Olympics ..

Nigerian and Kenyan sprinters barred from Olympics for doping

2 hours ago
 American Powless wins San Sebastian cycling classi ..

American Powless wins San Sebastian cycling classic

2 hours ago
 Millions of Americans risk eviction as virus cases ..

Millions of Americans risk eviction as virus cases spike

2 hours ago
 Springboks beat Lions 27-9 to level series ahead o ..

Springboks beat Lions 27-9 to level series ahead of final Test

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.