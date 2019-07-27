Dozens Arrested At Moscow Election Protest: AFP
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 03:50 PM
Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Russian police arrested dozens of people outside Moscow city hall Saturday as they gathered to demand free and fair local elections, an AFP journalist at the scene and protest monitors said.
Thousands of people had vowed to take part in the rally after authorities refused to allow opposition and independent candidates to stand for the Moscow city council.