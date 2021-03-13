Dozens arrested at Russian opposition forum: organizers

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Russian police on Saturday arrested dozens of opposition politicians and activists taking part in a meeting in Moscow, the organizers of the "United Democrats" forum said.

"This is how the participants at the forum of independent deputies were arrested," the organization said on Telegram, posting a video of opposition members being bundled into police cars. Russian media reports said about 150 people from all over the country attended the gathering.