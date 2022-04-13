UrduPoint.com

Dozens Dead After Gunmen Ransack Central Nigerian Villages

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Dozens dead after gunmen ransack central Nigerian villages

Jos, Nigeria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :President Muhammadu Buhari vowed on Tuesday there would be no mercy for those behind the killings of more than a hundred people in a series of attacks in central Nigeria.

Gunmen raided and ransacked a group of villages there, local sources said, in one of worst attacks this year blamed on heavily armed criminal gangs.

Condemning what he called the "heinous" killings, Buhari promised that the perpetrators would receive "no mercy".

"They should not be spared or forgiven," he said in a statement.

Sunday's attacks in Plateau State and a high-profile kidnapping raid on a train in neighbouring Kaduna State have highlighted intensifying insecurity in northwest and central regions of Africa's most populous nation.

On Sunday, gunmen attacked more than four villages in Plateau, leaving more than 100 people dead with scores of homes destroyed, two local community leaders and the commander of a local vigilante force said Tuesday.

Details of the attack were still sketchy, with local officials and security forces confirming the assault but declining to give a death toll.

"Many people were killed with houses and properties destroyed," Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong said in a statement that condemned the violence but gave no precise toll.

One local community leader, Malam Usman Abdul, told AFP on Monday that 54 dead bodies were found at Kukawa village, 16 local vigilantes were also found dead at Shuwaka village, 30 villagers were recovered at Gyambahu and four more were found around other villages.

"People are still looking for their family members," he said.

Bala Yahaya, operational commander of the local vigilantes who work with security forces told AFP they had recovered 107 bodies, including 16 members of his group.

Another community leader gave a similar figure for the number of fatalities.

- Mass burials - Residents said there were mass burial services on Monday for the victims of the attack in four adjoining villages.

Security forces and local government officials did not respond to requests for confirmation of a toll.

Major Ishaku Takwa, military spokesman, said on Monday that many villages had been ransacked but that the number of casualties was still being verified.

Northwest and central states in Nigeria have long struggled with a security crisis that has emerged from tensions and clashes between farmers and herders over water and land.

Related Topics

Africa Dead Attack Kidnapping Governor Water Kaduna Nigeria Criminals Sunday Family From Government

Recent Stories

Canada's Alberta Province Cuts Ties With 3 Russian ..

Canada's Alberta Province Cuts Ties With 3 Russian Regions Over Ukraine - Russia ..

47 minutes ago
 Kremlin Not Commenting on Detention of Medvedchuk ..

Kremlin Not Commenting on Detention of Medvedchuk in Ukraine

51 minutes ago
 Russia, China Seek to Become Leading Space Powers ..

Russia, China Seek to Become Leading Space Powers - US Defense Intelligence Agen ..

51 minutes ago
 Photo of Medvedchuk in Handcuffs Shared on Zelensk ..

Photo of Medvedchuk in Handcuffs Shared on Zelenskyy's Telegram Channel

51 minutes ago
 US on Russia's Concerns About Finland, Sweden Join ..

US on Russia's Concerns About Finland, Sweden Joining NATO: Addition Will Bring ..

51 minutes ago
 Pakistan welcomes US reaffirmation of longstanding ..

Pakistan welcomes US reaffirmation of longstanding bilateral ties

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.