Dozens detained after Syrian shops attacked in Turkey

Ankara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Turkish police on Thursday detained dozens of people after a mob of angry men smashed up shops and cars believed to belong to Syrian migrants in the capital Ankara.

The unrest broke out late Wednesday in response to a fight between locals and migrants in which one Turkish national was stabbed to death.

Images on social media showed dozens of shouting men breaking through police cordons and then attacking cars and shops believed to be owned by Syrian families.

They smashed windows with stones and crowbars and tore down the metal grill of one store before breaking in and ransacking its shelves.

Turkish Red Crescent chief Kerem Kinik tweeted an image of a child with streams of blood running down their face who he said had been hurt in the unrest.

"When did stoning houses at night become part of our tradition," Kinik demanded.

"Many refugees contacted us. They are worried for the safety of their children. They are scared."The Ankara police said they had detained 76 people who were either suspected of involvement in the violence or of disseminating incendiary social media posts.

The Anadolu state news agency said two "foreign nationals" also have been arrested and charged with homicide over the deadly fight.