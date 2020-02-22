UrduPoint.com
Dozens Detained As Kazakh Opposition Calls For Protests

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 10:50 AM

Almaty, Kazakhstan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Police in Kazakhstan detained dozens of activists Saturday after two opposition groups announced plans to hold anti-government protests in the oil-rich Central Asian country.

An AFP correspondent saw police detain at least ten activists from the unregistered Democratic Party who were attempting to hold a protest in the largest city Almaty.

Eyewitnesses said that police had detained up to 70 people, who were en route to the site where the group said it would hold a protest.

Authoritarian Kazakhstan has long faced criticism from local and international rights groups for its restrictive laws regulating demonstrations.

Zhanbolat Mamay, a filmmaker and prominent figure in the Democratic Party was arrested and sentenced to three days in administrative detention on Friday.

Mamay told AFP by telephone Friday that "at least ten" members of his group had received sentences of up to five days in detention earlier this week -- a measure he said was intended to prevent the Democratic Party holding a conference.

He was detained later in the day.

Another group, Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan (DCK), also announced plans to hold a rally on Saturday.

