Dozens Evacuated From Thai Mall As Police 'take Control' Of Ground Floor

Sat 08th February 2020

Dozens evacuated from Thai mall as police 'take control' of ground floor

Bangkok, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Dozens of terrified shoppers were evacuated from a Thai mall early Sunday as armed police said they had "taken control" of the ground floor of the complex from a gunman who killed at least 20 people.

The Crime Suppression Division of the Thai police urged fleeing people to "raise their hands" and identify themselves on the ground floor "and authorities will evacuate you" amid apparent fears the shooter could try to hide in the panicked crowds.

