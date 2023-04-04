UrduPoint.com

Dozens Injured After Train Derails In Netherlands: Emergency Services

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2023 | 09:40 AM

Dozens injured after train derails in Netherlands: emergency services

The Hague, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Several dozen people were injured after a passenger train derailed in the southern Netherlands on Tuesday, emergency services said.

The train derailed after colliding with construction equipment on the line near the village of Voorschoten, between The Hague and Amsterdam, it said.

"Several dozen injured people are being treated at the spot and taken to hospital if necessary," it said.

"Specialists are working to secure the train."

