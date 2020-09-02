UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dozens Injured As Protesters, Police Clash In Bulgaria

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 10:50 PM

Dozens injured as protesters, police clash in Bulgaria

Sofia, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Clashes between Bulgarian police and protesters left over 45 people injured on Wednesday as parliament met to start discussing a project for a new constitution aimed at quelling weeks of anti-government rallies.

Demonstrators have been blocking roads and staging daily protests in the capital Sofia and other cities for close to two months, pressing for the resignation of Prime Minister Boyko Borisov and chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev over their perceived links with behind-the-scenes oligarchs.

Borisov has already sacked several key ministers and recently proposed adopting a new constitution, but the protesters have dismissed these moves.

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of central Sofia from early Wednesday into the evening, shouting "Resign" and "Mafia".

At some points protesters threw paving stones, eggs, apples and tomatoes at police.

Officers moved to disperse the crowd with stun grenades, pepper spray and tear gas.

Hospital officials said over 45 people, including at least 27 policemen and several journalists, were injured during clashes as protesters tried to break the cordons of officers in full anti-riot gear encircling the parliament building.

Six were hospitalised for injuries including chemical burns and breathing problems.

Sofia city police chief Georgy Hadzhiev denied accusations by the Bulgarian Helsinki Committee rights NGO that the police had used disproportionate force.

- Confidence 'definitely lost' - Hadzhiev said that over 35 people were arrested, most of them football ultras with previous criminal records.

The clashes came at the start of parliament's autumn session, which is expected to discuss a proposal for a new constitution that stands little chance of success.

On Wednesday Borisov's GERB party garnered the necessary support from over 120 lawmakers to put the project forward but it looks highly unlikely to gain the 160 votes which would be needed for it to progress to the next stage of adoption.

In a statement inside parliament, President Rumen Radev, who has voiced support for the protesters' demands, called on lawmakers to "emerge from the crisis with dignity" by paving the way for early elections.

"Confidence is definitely lost," he said.

Borisov, who has been in power almost without interruption for more than a decade, has so far refused to resign before his third term expires in March next year.

Analysts have dismissed the conservative premier's proposal for a new constitution as an attempt to win time and cling to office.

Activists too have slammed it for failing to improve the accountability of the chief prosecutor -- an issue long highlighted by Bulgarian and international observers as well as the European Court of Human Rights -- while trying to limit the rights of the president.

Thirteen years after joining the EU, Bulgaria remains its poorest and most graft-ridden member, according to Transparency International's corruption perceptions index.

Related Topics

Football Injured Corruption Prime Minister Police Parliament Sofia Helsinki Progress Bulgaria March Criminals Gas From Court Tomatoes

Recent Stories

EWEC announces 93% availability ratio as Noor Abu ..

40 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi issues USD 5 billion in multi-tranche, 5 ..

41 minutes ago

Oman&#039;s Foreign Minister receives UAE Ambassad ..

1 hour ago

ADP urge drives to respect stop sign on school bus ..

1 hour ago

Creative Zone, Dubai Business Women Council launch ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister to announce landmark package for Ka ..

38 seconds ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.