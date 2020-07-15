Dozens injured as trains crash near Prague

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Dozens of people were injured, four of them seriously, when a passenger train collided with a stationary freight train near Prague on Tuesday evening, emergency services said.

"We have treated four people with serious injuries and taken them to hospitals in Prague," regional emergency service spokeswoman Petra Effenbergerova told AFP, adding that two helicopters had been deployed.

"We have also treated 29 people with lighter injuries. They are being transported to hospital," she said.

With the rescue operation still under way at the crash site, emergency services estimated that a further 10 people may also have sustained slight injuries.

Effenbergerova said no deaths were registered for the moment but added that "we may still find someone".

The accident occurred after 1930 GMT near the town of Cesky Brod, about 30 kilometres (almost 20 miles) east of Prague.

The public Czech Television said a passenger train crashed into a stationary freight train on a busy railway connecting Prague with the east of the country.

A week ago, two people died and dozens were injured when regional trains crashed in western Czech Republic.

Several minor accidents without injuries have been reported on Czech railways over the past week.