UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dozens Killed As Gunmen Attack Afghan Political Rally

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 10:00 AM

Dozens killed as gunmen attack Afghan political rally

Kabul, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Dozens of people were killed when gunmen opened fire at a political rally in Kabul on Friday, the deadliest assault in Afghanistan since the US signed a withdrawal deal with the Taliban.

The attack, highlights a glaring lack of security in the Afghan capital just 14 months ahead of the scheduled withdrawal of all foreign forces.

It also calls into question a key element of the US-Taliban deal signed February 29 -- whether the Taliban can stop militants from running amok in Afghanistan after US forces pull out.

The gunmen inflicted devastating carnage at the crowded event in west Kabul, killing 32 people and wounding 58 others, health ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayar told AFP.

Interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi put the toll at 29 dead, with an additional 61 wounded.

He said special forces units eventually killed the two gunmen.

The assault occurred at a commemoration ceremony for Abdul Ali Mazari -- a politician from the Hazara ethnic group.

Rahimi said gunfire had erupted from a construction site near the event.

Several top political officials were at the ceremony, including Afghanistan's chief executive Abdullah Abdullah.

The interior ministry later confirmed that all the high-ranking officials had been "safely evacuated.""We left the ceremony following the gunfire, and a number of people were wounded, but I do not have any reports of martyred people for now," Hazara leader Mohammad Mohaqiq told Tolo news.

President Ashraf Ghani condemned the massacre as a "crime against humanity".

Related Topics

Taliban Dead Attack Afghanistan Kabul Fire Militants Interior Ministry SITE February Ashraf Ghani Event All From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

41 minutes ago

UAE announces recovery of two cases of COVID-19

7 hours ago

HBL PSLV: Kings vs Sultans match abandoned due to ..

10 hours ago

COVID-19 outbreak: Estimated loss of up to US$ 50 ..

11 hours ago

Death Toll From Kabul Attack Rises to 32 - Reports

11 hours ago

Afghanistan's Abdullah Abdullah Visits Those Injur ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.