Dozens killed in eastern DR Congo, ADF militia blamed

Beni, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Around three dozen people have been killed in the Beni region in Democratic Republic of Congo's troubled east, local officials said on Tuesday.

Twenty-nine bodies were found in the Virunga Park, the interior minister of North Kivu province, Jean-Bosco Sebishimbo, said, blaming the notorious ADF militia which has massacred hundreds of people over the past year.

Around half a dozen other corpses were found early Tuesday elsewhere in the region, other sources said.