Dozens Killed In Mozambique Attack: Government

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 08:20 AM

Dozens killed in Mozambique attack: government

Maputo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Dozens of people were killed in coordinated militants attacks in northern Mozambique's Palma town, the government said on Sunday, four days after the raid was launched and forced the evacuation of thousands of survivors to safety in the provincial capital Pemba.

Seven people were killed in an ambush during an operation to evacuate them from a hotel where they had sought refuge, it said.

"Last Wednesday, a group of terrorists sneaked into... Palma and launched actions that resulted in the cowardly murder of dozens of defenceless people," defence ministry spokesman Omar Saranga told a news conference.

Foreigners were among those caught in the violence, but the government did not say how many foreign nationals were killed.

So far one South African is known to have died during the attack, his family confirmed to AFP.

Adrian Nel had been holed up in the Amarula hotel with his father and brother for two days, his mother said.

As they were making their way to a convoy of cars that had come to evacuate them, Nel was shot dead, she said. His father had to carry his body until they were rescued.

"There's no way to possibly describe what you feel when you get news like that," Meryl Knox told AFP.

"It's just devastating, body numbing, mind numbing."Martin Ewi, a senior researcher with the Pretoria-based think-tank, the Institute for Security Studies, said that "over 100" people were still unaccounted for since the attack.

"That's what we know so far," he said, but added that the situation on the ground was confusing.

