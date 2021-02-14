Dozens killed in overnight clashes in northern Yemen: govt sources

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Dozens were killed in overnight clashes in Yemen as Huthi rebels intensified attacks to seize the strategic northern city of Marib, government forces said Sunday.

Two government military officials said at least 16 pro-government forces were killed and 21 wounded in the past 24 hours, adding that "dozens were killed" among Huthi ranks.