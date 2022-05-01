UrduPoint.com

Dozens Leave Mariupol Plant As Pelosi Backs 'fight For Freedom'

Umer Jamshaid Published May 01, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Dozens leave Mariupol plant as Pelosi backs 'fight for freedom'

Kyiv, Ukraine, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :Dozens of civilians have left a besieged steel plant in the city of Mariupol, Russia said on Sunday, as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi voiced support for Ukraine's "fight for freedom" during a visit to Kyiv.

Russia's defence ministry said a total of 46 civilians left in two groups on Saturday from the area around the Azovstal plant -- the last holdout of Ukrainian forces in the city.

The development raised hopes of a larger, long-awaited evacuation from the battered plant, where local fighters say they and hundreds of civilians are still sheltering.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video Saturday evening that Kyiv was "doing everything to ensure that the evacuation mission from Mariupol is carried out".

Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to Mariupol's mayor, said on Telegram on Sunday that there would be "radio silence on the evacuation situation".

Thousands have been killed and millions displaced since Russia began its invasion on February 24.

Western powers have rushed to send military aid to Ukraine and imposed heavy sanctions on Russia.

"We are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom... Our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done," Pelosi said at a meeting with Zelensky.

Pelosi also said in a statement that "additional American support is on the way" following President Joe Biden's announcement last week of a $33-billion (31-billion-euro) arms and support package.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Visit Nancy Mariupol February Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st May 2022

6 hours ago
 Qamar Zaman Kaira blasts PTI leaders for using uns ..

Qamar Zaman Kaira blasts PTI leaders for using unsophisticated language in publi ..

15 hours ago
 Revenue collection surges by 28.6% to Rs4.858 tril ..

Revenue collection surges by 28.6% to Rs4.858 trillion in 10 months

15 hours ago
 Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title

Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title

15 hours ago
 WASA MD transferred, Section officer gets addition ..

WASA MD transferred, Section officer gets additional slot

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.