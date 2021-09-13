UrduPoint.com

Dozens Of Abducted Students Freed In NW Nigeria: Govt Source, Video

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 03:40 PM

Kano, Nigeria, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Nigerian gunmen have freed dozens of schoolchildren kidnapped earlier this month in northwest Zamfara State, according to a local government source and a video showing state officials with the children.

The release of the Kaya school students came after the army began a crackdown on criminal gangs in the state and local authorities shut down telecoms in Zamfara to disrupt communications between armed groups.

