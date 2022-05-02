Dozens of civilians evacuated from besieged Mariupol steel plant

Kyiv, Ukraine, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :Roughly 100 civilians have been evacuated from a besieged steel plant in the eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday.

The UN said earlier that a "safe passage operation" was going on at the Azovstal plant, the last holdout in the port city that has endured a Russian blockade since the conflict began on February 24, while the International Committee of the Red Cross said it was "currently participating" in the operation.

Russia's defence ministry gave a lower figure of 80 civilians, adding: "Those who wished to leave for areas controlled by the Kyiv regime were handed over to UN and ICRC (Red Cross) representatives." Neither the UN or the ICRC have said how many civilians they are transporting and it was not immediately clear why the sides had given different figures.

Thousands have been killed and millions displaced since Russia's invasion, and stories of the harsh conditions in besieged Mariupol have horrified the world.

"Today we finally managed to start the evacuation of people from Azovstal," Zelensky said in a video address, adding that they were due to arrive in Ukraine-controlled Zaporizhzhia on Monday.

"For the first time there were two days of real ceasefire on this territory. More than a hundred civilians have already been evacuated -- women and children first of all." He said he hoped the evacuations could continue Monday, adding: "We plan to start at 8 am (0600 GMT)."One Russian news report put the number of civilians still in the plant at more than 500.

The Russian defence ministry earlier confirmed that civilians were leaving, releasing a video that showed cars and buses travelling in the dark marked with a "Z", the letter used by the Russian forces in the conflict.