UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dozens Of Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Complex

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

Dozens of Jewish settlers storm Al-Aqsa complex

JARUSALEM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Dozens of Jewish settlers forced their way into Jerusalem's flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque complex on Wednesday, according to an official with the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf.

"Ninety-eight Jewish settlers have entered the compound since the morning, accompanied by Israeli police," the official told Anadolu Agency.

He said the settlers entered through the compound's al-Mugharbah Gate, while more settlers are expected to enter the complex during the day to perform their rituals.

Al-Aqsa represents the world's third-holiest site for Muslims, while Jews refer to the area as the "Temple Mount," claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, in which the Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. In a move never recognized by the international community, it annexed the entire city in 1980, claiming it as the Jewish state's "eternal and undivided" capital.

Related Topics

World Police Jerusalem Temple SITE Mosque Muslim Jew

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi University well-equipped for hybrid educ ..

13 minutes ago

Blasphemous act in IOJK designed to ignite anti-Mu ..

16 minutes ago

India planned a false flag operation against Pakis ..

16 minutes ago

NUST honours its philanthropic partners

18 minutes ago

ITC announces services schedule during New Hijri Y ..

43 minutes ago

Last two years were tough for Govt, masses and bus ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.