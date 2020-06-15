Dozens Of Malian Troops Dead Or Missing In Militants Attack: Military Sources
Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 06:30 PM
Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Dozens of troops were either killed or are missing after militants ambushed their convoy in central Mali, military sources said on Monday.
About a dozen vehicles came under attack on Sunday at Bouka Were, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) from the Mauritanian border, a senior military official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.