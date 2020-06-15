UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dozens Of Malian Troops Dead Or Missing In Militants Attack: Military Sources

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 06:30 PM

Dozens of Malian troops dead or missing in militants attack: military sources

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Dozens of troops were either killed or are missing after militants ambushed their convoy in central Mali, military sources said on Monday.

About a dozen vehicles came under attack on Sunday at Bouka Were, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) from the Mauritanian border, a senior military official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Related Topics

Attack Militants Vehicles Mali Border Sunday From

Recent Stories

5,000 COVID-19 tests for Sharjah government employ ..

16 minutes ago

SEHA unveils UAE&#039;s first Ct scanning technolo ..

31 minutes ago

Emirates Institute for Banking webinar discusses p ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid launches New Media Academy

1 hour ago

12 prisoners released

45 seconds ago

Fear and impatience as Santorini awaits return of ..

46 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.