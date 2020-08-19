UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dozens Of Migrants Die In Year's Deadliest Shipwreck Off Libya: UN

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 11:20 PM

Dozens of migrants die in year's deadliest shipwreck off Libya: UN

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :At least 45 migrants and refugees perished off Libya this week in the deadliest shipwreck there so far this year, the United Nations said on Wednesday.

The UN agencies for refugees and migration said in a statement that 37 survivors from Monday's shipwreck, who were rescued by fishermen, said at least 45 others, including five children, had died when the engine of the vessel they were aboard exploded off the coast of Zwara.

Related Topics

United Nations Died Libya From Refugee

Recent Stories

Dubai Future Foundation issues Report on Future of ..

54 minutes ago

G42 Healthcare, NanoScent to collaborate on breakt ..

1 hour ago

FBR Intensifies operations against fake, flying In ..

3 minutes ago

Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police signs Sharjah ..

1 hour ago

Belarusian Defense Minister Orders Troops Reinforc ..

3 minutes ago

CDA issues transfer orders of seven officers

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.