Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :At least 45 migrants and refugees perished off Libya this week in the deadliest shipwreck there so far this year, the United Nations said on Wednesday.

The UN agencies for refugees and migration said in a statement that 37 survivors from Monday's shipwreck, who were rescued by fishermen, said at least 45 others, including five children, had died when the engine of the vessel they were aboard exploded off the coast of Zwara.