UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dozens Of Migrants Rescued Off Italy's Lampedusa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 02:10 AM

Dozens of migrants rescued off Italy's Lampedusa

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :A leftist Italian collective said Friday it had rescued dozens of migrants off Italy's island of Lampedusa after neither Italian nor Maltese authorities stepped in.

The Mediterranea group said it picked up 67 people with its Mare Ionio vessel after their boat got into difficulty some 40 nautical miles (70km) off Lampedusa.

"Neither the Italian nor the Maltese authorities took measures" to come to the migrants' aid, the collective added. The group added the migrants were in good health after days at sea albeit they had had no water for two days.

Wednesday saw the German Sea Watch 3 vessel pick up some 100 migrants off Libya.

Related Topics

Water German Italy Libya

Recent Stories

Bahrain reports five COVID-19 fatalities, 469 more ..

2 hours ago

UAE forerunner in embracing effective smart educat ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Sudan discuss ..

3 hours ago

Air Force&#039;s Al Fursan to fly over UAE hospita ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid marks World Refugee Day by ord ..

3 hours ago

Belarusian Presidential Hopeful Babariko Calls for ..

49 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.