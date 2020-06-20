(@FahadShabbir)

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :A leftist Italian collective said Friday it had rescued dozens of migrants off Italy's island of Lampedusa after neither Italian nor Maltese authorities stepped in.

The Mediterranea group said it picked up 67 people with its Mare Ionio vessel after their boat got into difficulty some 40 nautical miles (70km) off Lampedusa.

"Neither the Italian nor the Maltese authorities took measures" to come to the migrants' aid, the collective added. The group added the migrants were in good health after days at sea albeit they had had no water for two days.

Wednesday saw the German Sea Watch 3 vessel pick up some 100 migrants off Libya.