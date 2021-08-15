UrduPoint.com

Dozens Of Rohingya Missing After Boat Sinks Near Refugee Island

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 01:10 AM

Dozens of Rohingya missing after boat sinks near refugee island

Chittagong, Bangladesh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :At least 27 Rohingya refugees were missing after their boat sank Saturday during an attempt to escape a Bangladeshi island camp criticised by human rights groups, officials said.

Nearly 20,000 Rohingya have been relocated to Bhashan Char island, which takes the full force of cyclones that roar across the Bay of Bengal each year.

Bangladesh eventually wants to rehouse 100,000 of its approximately one million Rohingya refugees to the island, moving them from cramped settlements on the mainland.

But some Rohingya say they were coerced into relocating while thousands protested living conditions on the island in June.

After the incident, the United Nations refugee agency said it "remains concerned about reports of refugees being arrested and detained for attempting to leave Bhashan Char".

Police said the small fishing boat sank with 41 Rohingya on board after encountering rough weather in the Bay of Bengal near the island. Fourteen were rescued, while a search operation is underway to locate those still missing.

"Navy ships and a helicopter have also joined the search," Sujit Kumar Chanda, the government administrator for Bhashan Char, told AFP, adding the missing included women and children.

Chanda said a two-year-old was dramatically saved by his father who held the child above water while swimming for safety.

Bangladesh started relocating refugees to the controversial island camp in November, saying the refugee camps in the country's southeast were overcrowded.

Police said scores of Rohingya have fled the island in recent months and been arrested in coastal towns in Bangladesh's Chittagong region.

Related Topics

Weather Bangladesh United Nations Water Chittagong June November Women From Government Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Haleem Adil demands justice to family in molestati ..

Haleem Adil demands justice to family in molestation case of girls' corpse

30 minutes ago
 Kashmiris to observe Indian Independence Day as Bl ..

Kashmiris to observe Indian Independence Day as Black Day on Aug. 15

55 minutes ago
 Minister hoists national flag, inaugurates researc ..

Minister hoists national flag, inaugurates research farm building

57 minutes ago
 49 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan ..

49 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

57 minutes ago
 Independence Day celebrated with enthusiasm, fervo ..

Independence Day celebrated with enthusiasm, fervour in Balochistan

57 minutes ago
 PTI govt working to strengthen country's economy: ..

PTI govt working to strengthen country's economy: Raja Basharat

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.