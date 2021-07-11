UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dozens Of Wildfires Under Control In Greece

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 01:20 PM

Dozens of wildfires under control in Greece

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Greek firefighters have brought dozens of wildfires under control despite high winds, authorities said on Sunday, after a coastal village had to be evacuated.

Holidaymakers and locals were among 500 people who fled Niborio village on Evia island after a large blaze ripped through a forest on Saturday.

"The fire with the help of the wind moved south and as a result the Fire Brigade officer in charge asked for the preemptive evacuation of the Niborio inhabitants," civil protection deputy minister Nikos Hardalias said in a televised emergency briefing on Saturday after 51 fires were declared.

Four fires, all in areas of dried grass, were also burning simultaneously in different locations in the western Attica towns of Elefsina and Aspropyrgos on Saturday, while a forest fire in Varnavas, in the northeast of the peninsula, raged without threatening homes.

Sixty firefighters and 23 fire engines tackled the blazes, backed by six helicopters and seven planes.

By Sunday, all the fires were under control, the Fire Brigade said, while in Evia a 57-year-old man was arrested for arson.

According to ANA news agency, he is a farmer who told police that while trying to crank start his van, sparks from the exhaust set grass alight and burned through 400 hectares of vegetation.

The Civil Protection department issued a high risk warning of wildfires over Sunday.

Greece faces forest fires every summer, fanned by dry weather, strong winds as temperatures soar well above 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit).

In 2018, 102 people died in the coastal resort of Mati, near Athens, in Greece's worst-ever fire disaster.

According to Kathimerini daily, 179 fires were caused by negligence and 26 deliberately set in 2020.

Related Topics

Weather Fire Police Died Athens Man Van Greece Sunday 2018 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Eid Al Adha holiday for federal government begins ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 11, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Election Tribunal dismisses pre-poll rigging plea

13 hours ago

Wife of Killed Haitian President Blames Murder on ..

13 hours ago

Sanjrani condoles demise of Pir Pagara's mother

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.