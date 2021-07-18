UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dozens Treated After Chemical Spill In Water Park In U.S. Texas

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 11:40 AM

Dozens treated after chemical spill in water park in U.S. Texas

HOUSTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) --:More than 30 people were treated after an unknown chemical spilled in a pool area at a water park in U.S. Texas, the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said Sunday.

The authorities said the spill happened in Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown, a water park north of Houston.

Hazardous Materials Management (HAZMAT) officials arrived at the scene to monitor the air.

The office said over 30 people were going through decontamination. The people who were affected said they experienced minor skin and/or inhalation irritation, said the office.

Officials said they were unsure if the spill came from a chemical leak. HAZMAT crews were trying to identify the cause of the spill.

Related Topics

Fire Water Houston Sunday From

Recent Stories

US is UAE’s &#039;most important and enduring st ..

41 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 18, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Covid-19 vigilance remains top priority

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Kidnappers of Afghan envoy's daughter to be arrest ..

11 hours ago

Lyon Police Arrest 9 Protesters at Rally Against C ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.