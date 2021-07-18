Dozens treated after chemical spill in water park in U.S. Texas

HOUSTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) --:More than 30 people were treated after an unknown chemical spilled in a pool area at a water park in U.S. Texas, the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said Sunday.

The authorities said the spill happened in Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown, a water park north of Houston.

Hazardous Materials Management (HAZMAT) officials arrived at the scene to monitor the air.

The office said over 30 people were going through decontamination. The people who were affected said they experienced minor skin and/or inhalation irritation, said the office.

Officials said they were unsure if the spill came from a chemical leak. HAZMAT crews were trying to identify the cause of the spill.