UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dozens Wounded As Powerful Blast Rocks Kabul: AFP

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 32 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 10:50 AM

Dozens wounded as powerful blast rocks Kabul: AFP

Kabul, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Dozens of people were wounded with fatalities feared as a powerful explosion rocked Kabul early Monday, targeting an area of the Afghan capital housing military and government buildings, officials said.

The rush-hour explosion sent a plume of smoke into the air above the Puli Mahmood Khan neighbourhood of the city, interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said.

An AFP reporter said he could hear gunshots shortly after the blast.

"Dozens of wounded were taken to hospitals from today's blast in Kabul," health ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayar tweeted.

The area was quickly blocked off by Afghan forces and ambulances, while the nearby "Green Zone" diplomatic area was put on lockdown, with no one allowed in or out.

The heavily-secured neighbourhood is home to some military and government buildings, including one shared by Afghanistan's intelligence agency and defence ministry, as well as the Afghan Football Federation and the Afghan cricket board.

Shams Amini, a football federation spokesman, told AFP that the blast occurred near the federation's gates.

"Some of our colleagues are trapped inside, we have reports of some injuries. We don't know if the attackers have entered the building," he said.

Nearby Shamshad tv station, which was attacked in 2017, aired images of broken glass and damage to its offices but said it was not the target.

No group immediately claimed responsibility, and police said they did not yet know the target or nature of the blast.

Both the Taliban and the so-called Islamic State group are active in Kabul.

The explosion came two days after the Taliban and the US began their seventh round of talks in the Qatari capital of Doha as Washington eyes a breakthrough before Afghanistan's September presidential election.

The negotiations have so far centred on four issues -- counter-terrorism, the foreign troop presence, an intra-Afghan dialogue and a permanent ceasefire.

A potential deal would see the US agree to withdraw its troops after more than 17 years in Afghanistan, igniting deep concerns among huge swathes of Afghans who fear the militants will return to some semblance of power.

Related Topics

Election Taliban Cricket Football Afghanistan Kabul Militants Police Interior Ministry Washington Doha September 2017 TV From Government Housing

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

26 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 1 July 2019

36 minutes ago

Participants of ISA&#039;s joint security exercise ..

10 hours ago

UN Secretary General tours world&#039;s largest so ..

11 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Tuvalu PM

11 hours ago

World&#039;s largest snow park to open in Abu Dhab ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.