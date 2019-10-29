UrduPoint.com
Dozens Wounded In Clashes As Bolivia Election Protests Enters Second Week

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 09:00 AM

Dozens wounded in clashes as Bolivia election protests enters second week

La Paz, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Street battles broke out on Monday between supporters of President Evo Morales and opposition leader Carlos Mesa, leaving dozens wounded as protests against alleged electoral fraud in Bolivia entered a second week.

Residents of the Achumani neighborhood in southern La Paz used branches, rubble and rope to close roads and block access to public transport, with some bus drivers trying to remove the barricades.

Fist fights broke out between rival groups, which then degenerated into battles with sticks and stones as police used tear gas to try to disperse them.

Regime and opposition figures blamed each other for the violence.

In the eastern city of Santa Cruz, clashes left around 30 people wounded, one of them from a gunshot, said health official Oscar Urenda.

Demonstrations have raged since presidential elections on October 20 that saw Morales gain an unconstitutional fourth term amid allegations of irregularities in the vote count.

Mesa, who accused the government of "fraud," has urged his supporters to keep up the pressure with strikes backed up by street protests.

"The government is entirely responsible for the violent actions," Mesa wrote on his Facebook page.

Vice President Alvaro Garcia Linera blamed Mesa for the clashes, calling him "angry, liar and deceitful." "He is responsible, he is guilty," said Garcia Linera.

La Paz's mayor, Luis Revilla, a Mesa ally, told reporters that pro-Morales "shock groups" were provoking confrontations around the country.

In the central city of Cochabamba, clashes broke out between opposition supporters setting up barricades and regime loyalists trying to break them up.

Local media reported injuries in Cochabamba and in La Paz, where clashes between opposition and government supporters also took place.

