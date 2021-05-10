UrduPoint.com
Dozens Wounded In Clashes At Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Compound

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 11:30 AM

Dozens wounded in clashes at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa compound

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Dozens of people were wounded when clashes erupted Monday between Palestinians and Israeli police at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound, an AFP correspondent reported.

The injured were evacuated in ambulances that were deployed outside the esplanade, the third holiest site in islam, located in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

