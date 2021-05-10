(@FahadShabbir)

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Dozens of people were wounded when clashes erupted Monday between Palestinians and Israeli police at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound, an AFP correspondent reported.

The injured were evacuated in ambulances that were deployed outside the esplanade, the third holiest site in islam, located in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.