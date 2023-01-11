UrduPoint.com

DP Of China's Yunnan To Hit 2.9 Tln Yuan In 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2023 | 04:00 PM

KUNMING, Jan. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) --:The gross domestic product (GDP) of southwest China's Yunnan Province is expected to have hit 2.9 trillion Yuan (about 428 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2022, according to the ongoing annual session of the provincial people's congress.

In the last five years, Yunnan's GDP has increased from 1.64 trillion yuan in 2017 to about 2.9 trillion yuan in 2022, with an average annual growth rate of 6.

4 percent, said Wang Yubo, governor of Yunnan Province.

Green energy has become the province's first pillar industry. The output value of the green aluminum and silicon industry has exceeded 180 billion yuan, and the overall output value of key green food industries has increased by over 15 percent annually.

By the end of 2022, the province had more than 4.9 million market entities, an annual increase of 19.5 percent. Of the world's top 500 companies, 134 had presence in the province.

