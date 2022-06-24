UrduPoint.com

DP World Tour Bans And Fines LIV Golf Rebels

Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2022 | 06:30 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :The DP World Tour on Friday banned members who played in the inaugural Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational Series event from three tournaments and fined them £100,000 ($123,000) each.

Players including Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia all took part in the event outside London earlier this month despite not having received releases to do so from the Tour, formerly known as the European Tour.

The US PGA Tour slapped a ban on its members minutes after the start of the first tournament but the DP World Tour delayed making a decision.

However, citing a breach of regulations, it has now imposed sanctions, which in addition to the six-figure fines include bans from next month's Scottish Open, the Barbasol Championship and Barracuda Championship, all of which are co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour.

The DP World Tour also said any subsequent involvement in the LIV Golf series, whose next event starts in Portland, Oregon, next week, may result in additional punishments.

"It is important to note that participation in a further conflicting tournament or tournaments without the required release may incur further sanctions," said a statement.

