DPO holds meeting with BCCI leaders to review law and order situation in distt

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Muhammad Abbas held a meeting with the leaders of Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) here on Tuesday.

The meeting was also attended by BCCI leaders namely Chaudhary Abdul Jabbar, Aijaz Nazim and other officials.

The meeting reviewed measures being taken to maintain law and order in the district and efforts to implement the safe city project.

The DPO assured the trader leaders that the jawans would continue to play their role in providing security to business community of the district.

He said that adequate strength of police personnel had been deployed at all entry and exit points of the district besides increasing patrolling on roads.

The BCCI leaders appreciated the role of police in maintaining law and order situation across the district.