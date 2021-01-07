UrduPoint.com
DPP Authority Urged To Stop Political Manipulation Of Hong Kong Affairs

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 03:40 PM

DPP authority urged to stop political manipulation of Hong Kong affairs

BEIJING, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :A Chinese mainland spokesperson Thursday urged the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority in Taiwan to stop political manipulation of Hong Kong affairs.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks when asked to comment on the DPP authority's irresponsible finger-pointing over the arrest of some individuals suspected of violating the national security law in Hong Kong.

The DPP authority's acts once again revealed its evil intention to create chaos in Hong Kong and seek "Taiwan independence," Zhu said, urging it to stop political manipulation of Hong Kong affairs and its "despicable" moves encouraging illegal activities.

