UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DPRK Denounces Japan's Decision On Nuclear Wastewater As "threat To Human Existence"

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 02:00 PM

DPRK denounces Japan's decision on nuclear wastewater as

PYONGYANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :-- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Friday denounced Japan's decision to discharge radioactive wastewater into sea as a "threat to human existence," reported the official Korean Central news Agency (KCNA).

The Japanese government's decision, made in disregard of strong international opposition, would be "another disaster upon mankind suffering from malignant epidemic," the KCNA said in a commentary.

"This is an unpardonable criminal decision posing grave threat to health and security of mankind and ecological environment, which comes to be another clear instance showing Japan's shamelessness and gangster-like nature," said the KCNA.

The radioactive wastewater, accumulated at the Fukushima nuclear power plant since a massive earthquake and tsunami triggered a triple core meltdown in 2011, contains such materials as tritium, cesium and strontium far beyond the tolerable limits, it said.

The radioactive wastewater, if discharged into the sea, will destroy the ecological environment of the sea, a common wealth of mankind, and entail serious risks to health and existence of the people in coastal areas, it said.

For the DPRK, which lies across a sea from Japan, the decision "is a matter of seriousness related to the life and security of our people," it said.

"Japan should immediately withdraw its decision on radioactive water discharge, well aware of the anti-Japanese resentment of our enraged people," it added.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Tuesday that his government had decided to discharge contaminated radioactive wastewater in Fukushima Prefecture into the sea.

The decision triggered strong opposition from the Japanese public and global environmental groups. It has also raised concerns from neighboring countries about a possible impact on human health and fishery businesses.

Related Topics

Tsunami Earthquake Prime Minister Water Nuclear Fukushima Japan Criminals From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

TLP Chief asks party workers to end anti-govt prot ..

29 minutes ago

COVID-19 kills 110 more people in Pakistan over la ..

42 minutes ago

Al Kamali looking to go far in NAS Padel Champions ..

52 minutes ago

Dubai Customs displays experience in developing cr ..

54 minutes ago

PM leaves for Sukkur to announce mega development ..

58 minutes ago

Turkish President discusses Afghan peace with Imra ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.