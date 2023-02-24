UrduPoint.com

DPRK Fires Strategic Cruise Missiles

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2023 | 03:00 PM

SEOUL, Feb. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) --:The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) conducted a strategic cruise missile launching drill Thursday, a move aimed at examining the rapid response posture of its strategic cruise missile units, the official Korean Central news Agency reported Friday.

A strategic cruise missile unit of the Korean People's Army in the eastern region fired four "Hwasal-2" strategic cruise missiles towards eastern waters at dawn, which traveled on a flight trajectory before hitting target as designed, the report said.

The launching drill "successfully achieved its object," it said.

South Korea and the United States on Wednesday held a combined military exercise at the Pentagon, involving simulations including using a nuclear weapon.

