UrduPoint.com

DPRK Reports No Death From Fever Cases For 3rd Day

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2022 | 02:30 PM

DPRK reports no death from fever cases for 3rd day

PYONGYANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) --:The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) registered zero death from fever cases over the past three days, the official Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported Thursday.

From 6 p.m. (0900 GMT) Tuesday to 6 p.m.

(0900 GMT) Wednesday, more than 105,000 fever cases were reported nationwide, with 157,020 recoveries and no death, said the report, citing information of the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.

The report said fever cases in the country have surpassed 3.17 million since late April, with more than 2.89 million recoveries and at least 271,000 still under medical treatment. The total death toll stands at 68.

On May 12, the KCNA reported that the Omicron subvariant BA.2 was detected after samples were collected from a group of patients in the capital Pyongyang on

Related Topics

Pyongyang April May From Million P

Recent Stories

Pakistani Gov't Authorizes Deployment of Troops in ..

Pakistani Gov't Authorizes Deployment of Troops in Islamabad 'Red Zone' Amid Mas ..

52 minutes ago
 Politics of sit-ins detrimental to country's progr ..

Politics of sit-ins detrimental to country's progress: PM

1 hour ago
 Imran gives six-day time to govt to dissolve assem ..

Imran gives six-day time to govt to dissolve assemblies

2 hours ago
 Turkiye's BIST 100 index up at Thursday open

Turkiye's BIST 100 index up at Thursday open

2 hours ago
 Evidence Points to US Continuing Biological Resear ..

Evidence Points to US Continuing Biological Research in Indonesia Despite Lab Ba ..

2 hours ago
 Beijing reports 36 confirmed, 9 asymptomatic local ..

Beijing reports 36 confirmed, 9 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.