DPRK, U.S. seem to still have differences in denuke talks: S.Korea

SEOUL, Dec. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the United States seemed to still have differences in negotiations for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, South Korea's unification ministry said Friday.

Kim Eun-han, a deputy spokesperson of the unification ministry, told a press briefing that it seemed that the DPRK and the United States still had differences in positions for denuclearization negotiations, considering the statements recently announced by the DPRK.

Kim said South Korea anticipated an advance in the DPRK-U.S. denuclearization talks for the settlement of lasting peace on the peninsula, noting that the country will make its best diplomatic efforts to achieve it.

The comment came after Choe Son Hui, first vice foreign minister of the DPRK, expressed displeasure on Thursday over U.S. President Donald Trump's recent remarks on the possible use of force against Pyongyang.

Trump said during a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) meeting in London Tuesday that the United States has "the most powerful military" and "hopefully, we don't' have to use it" as well as "If we have to, we'll do it," in an apparent reference to the DPRK.

The DPRK vice minister warned that if such phrases are repeated and they are once again confirmed to be a calculated provocation of the United States against the DPRK, "we will also start harsh language against the U.S. to counter it." Pak Jong Chon, chief of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army of the DPRK, made a similar statement on Wednesday over Trump's remarks, saying, "I clearly state here that if the U.S. uses any armed forces against the DPRK, we will also take prompt corresponding actions at any level."The DPRK and the United States held working-level nuclearization negotiation in Stockholm in October, but it ended without progress.

Pyongyang set its deadline for the talks at the end of this year.