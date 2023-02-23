Dr Al Rabeeah meets UN high commissioner for refugees

(@FahadShabbir)

Riyadh, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Advisor at the Royal Court and Supervisor General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah met here Wednesday with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, on the sidelines of the third Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum.

The meeting discussed issues of common interest and the strategic partnership between the two sides and ways to enhance joint cooperation and future projects to support refugees around the world, in addition to issues listed on the forum's agenda.

Grandi highlighted the influential and effective humanitarian roles of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the global level, underlying the KSrelief's efforts in alleviating the suffering of refugees and needy people around the world.