Dr Al Rabeeah meets with British minister of State for Development, Africa

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Advisor at the Royal Court and Supervisor General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah met here Wednesday with British Minister of State for Development and Africa, Andrew Mitchell, on the sidelines of the third Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum.

The meeting discussed issues of common interest to humanitarian and relief efforts in Africa.

Mitchell commended the distinguished organization of the Third Riyadh Humanitarian Forum which brought together experts from all over the world to discuss issues related to humanitarian work.