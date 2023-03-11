Dr. Arif felicitates President XI, President Poudel, VP Han Zheng

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday, in separate tweets, extended his felicitations to Chinese President Xi Jinping on his unanimous re-election, Ram Chandra Poudel on his election as President of Nepal and Han Zheng on assuming the office of Vice President of China.

On his Twitter handle, the president congratulated President Xi Jinping and said that the ironclad Pakistan-China brotherhood had grown from strength to strength.

"As China's closest friend and all-weather partners we look forward to working closely with President Xi to take relations to new heights," he added.

In another tweet, the president also extended his warm felicitations to Ram Chandra Poudel on his election as the President of Nepal.

"Look forward to working with him for the advancement of Pakistan-Nepal relations," he added.

In a separate tweet, the president also congratulated to Han Zheng on his new role as Vice President of China.

The president further said that Pakistan commended his many salutary contributions to this unique interstate friendship.

"I'm confident that our time-tested All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership will continue to thrive for years to come," he further added.